Chelsea’s Reece James Shares Throwback Picture with Manchester City's Phil Foden ahead of UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea defender Reece James on Friday posted a throwback picture with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden as the European heavyweights prepare to face each other in UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. Chelsea are set to take on Manchester City in the UCL summit clash on May 30 at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

In the snap shared by James, he and Foden could be seen vying for the ball in their respective club jerseys. While Foden is donning Man City’s famous sky blue jersey, James is wearing Chelsea’s white jersey.The picture is from a match between Chelsea FC reserves and Man City’s youth side, popularly known as Elite Squad.

Have a look at their throwback picture:

James played for Chelsea’s youth team from 2006 to 2018, before making his senior debut for the Premier League side in 2018.On the other hand, Foden made his debut in the senior team in 2016, after spending seven years with Man City’s youth team.

James has made 30 appearances for Chelsea in the 2020-21 season and scored one goal, white providing assist in two goals. He also played nine games for Chelsea in UCL and provided one assist. In four FA Cup appearances, he had two assists under his name in this season.

On the other hand, Foden has seven goals and five assists under his name from 26 EPL appearances this season. He has also netted three goals and provided as many assists in 12 Champions League games in 2020-21. He scored two goals in five appearances in FA Cup.

Meanwhile, while Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions this season by dethroning Liverpool, Chelsea are placed at the fourth spot in the EPL table with 64 points from 36 games.

However, despite City’s terrific form this season, Chelsea had outsmarted Pep Guardiola’s side 2-1 in their last EPL outing.

