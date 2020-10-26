Chennai City FC and Head Coach Akbar Nawas Mutually Part Ways Ahead of I-League 2020-21

Akbar Nawas and I-League club Chennai City FC parted ways mutually ahead of the upcoming season of the I-League, which is expected to begin in December, the club announced on Monday. Nawas, who joined Chennai City as the head coach in 2018, is now stepping away two seasons in charge, where he also guided the club to I-League title.

Nawas was a former technical consultant of Chennai City when he replaced V Soundararajan as the coach of the club in March 2018. In the I-League 2017-18 season, the club had finished at the eighth place. In his first full season in charge of the club, Nawas surprisingly led the club to the league title and helped them qualify for the AFC Cup.

In his 38 games in charge of the club, Nawas helped Chennai City to 20 wins, nine draws and nine losses. Under Nawas, the team scored a total of 68 goals and conceded 49. The Singaporean football coach finished his tenure at the club with a 52.63 win percentage.

"My time with Chennai City Football Club has been a satisfying one professionally and personally. Together we achieved great things. Won the I-League, qualified for the AFC Cup and produced players of the highest quality many of whom are now playing in the national team and in key clubs in the ISL.

"Unfortunately all good things have to come to an end. I will always carry my time with CCFC in my heart with great fondness. Lastly, I would like to thank the entire management team, the players and specially (sic) Rohit Ramesh - who's guidance and assistance has been of utmost importance. The CCFC fans deserve a special mention, they are just great," Nawas said in the club's post on social media.

The club's CEO and owner Rohit Ramesh wished Nawas luck and hoped to be associated with the coach in the future. "Akbar Nawas was instrumental in putting us in the Indian footballing map and we hope he joins us soon in the future and wish him the best," he said.