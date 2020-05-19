SPORTS

Chennai's Amith Kutti Wins Mumbai Falcons Indian Sim Racing League 3 Title

Amith Kutti won six out of the 10 races over five rounds to pip Abdul Malik to win the Indian Sim Racing League.

Chennai's Amith Kutti has been crowned champion in the Mumbai Falcons Indian Sim Racing League. Kutti amassed 377 points, winning six out of the 10 races over five rounds to pip Thrissur's Abdul Malik (345 points; one win and four podiums) and another Chennai lad Sai Prithvi (341 points; six podium finishes) to the title.

Top racers from across the country took part in the competition, with Kutti dominating the first two rounds and winning all four races; UK based Muhammad Ibrahim snatched pole and won Race 1 of Round 3. Round 4 was dominated by the lads from Thrissur and saw Malik earn his maiden victory in Race 1 while Abdul Fattah won Race 2.

Entering the final round, three racers were in a close fight for the title. Kutti had a narrow lead and secured his position by winning Race 1 after Malik had a relatively poor race by his standards.

Former international racer and India's representative to the Volkswagen Scirocco Cup in Europe, Oshan Kothadiya, currently based in the Netherlands, won his final race of the season.


