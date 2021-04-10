Chennaiyin FC Part Ways with Head Coach Csaba Laszlo After Just One Season

Chennaiyin FC and Csaba Laszlo parted ways after just one season of engagement in the Indian Super League. Laszlo was appointed as the head coach of the club just before the 2020-21 season of the top-tier league. Laszlo was appointed after Owen Coyle, Chennaiyin FC’s hero who coached the team to the final from a very precarious situation in the 2019-20 season, moved on to become the head coach of Jamshedpur FC. Laszlo came in but failed to take the club to the playoffs, with Chennaiyin FC finishing eighth with 20 points from 20 games.

Chennaiyin FC took to Twitter to thank Laszlo and his staff, consisting of Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gabris and Martin Raska, for “their contributions last season". They tweeted, “We would like to thank Csaba László, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gábriš and Martin Raška for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future!"

Chennaiyin FC were extremely unlucky throughout the season as they created a lot of chances but were unable to find the back of the net on most occasions. They scored just 17 goals in 20 games and conceded 23.

Despite the losses, Laszlo was liked as a coach and used to provide great insights during his post-match interviews.

