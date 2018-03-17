English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second ISL Title
Chennaiyin FC lifted their game to a level befitting the occasion and sent fancied Bengaluru FC crushing to a painful 2-3 defeat, clinching the Indian Super League (ISL) title in style.
Mailson celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC. (ISL)
Bengaluru: Chennaiyin FC lifted their game to a level befitting the occasion and sent fancied Bengaluru FC crushing to a painful 2-3 defeat, clinching the Indian Super League (ISL) title in style.
Chennaiyin FC's Mailson Alves turned out to be the star of the title with a brace. And there was also some Brazilian touch to the game.
Mailson first scored in the 17th minute, which cancelled Sunil Chhetri's ninth minute opener for the hosts, and then propelled his side to a remarkable lead with another leaping header in the 45th minute.
Raphael Augusto, also a Brazilian, added to the home team's agony with his 67th minute strike, leaving the raucous home fans stunned at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, which was packed to the rafters.
Miku scored for Bengaluru in injury time but that proved to be too little, too late. Interestingly, four out of the five goals came through headers. This was Chennaiyin FC's second title triumph in the ISL, tying them with ATK as the most successful team in the tournament.
In their quest to find the equaliser, Bengaluru FC often left gap in the back line, and Chennaiyin took full advantage of that to close out the game. Entering the final after an unbeaten run of 10 games, Bengaluru FC started it in the earnest and effected the first breakthrough.
Chhetri's opening goal gave Bengaluru FC the advantage they needed early on in the summit showdown. Chhetri headed in after the impressive Udanta Singh, with a great burst of pace down the wings, made the assist.
The home team's joy, though, was short lived as Alves jumped high to meet Gregory Nelson's corner and headed in the equaliser.
As the half time approached and with both teams looking contend to be locked at 1-1, Mailson found himself at the right place as the centre half rose as high as possible to head in one more time off a set piece past a hapless Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Bengaluru FC tried to create openings in the second half but it was the visiting side that tasted success, with Augusto finding the back of the net.
Udanta once managed to find the back of the net but that was flagged off by the linesman in what was a very tight call.
Also Watch
Chennaiyin FC's Mailson Alves turned out to be the star of the title with a brace. And there was also some Brazilian touch to the game.
Mailson first scored in the 17th minute, which cancelled Sunil Chhetri's ninth minute opener for the hosts, and then propelled his side to a remarkable lead with another leaping header in the 45th minute.
Raphael Augusto, also a Brazilian, added to the home team's agony with his 67th minute strike, leaving the raucous home fans stunned at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, which was packed to the rafters.
Miku scored for Bengaluru in injury time but that proved to be too little, too late. Interestingly, four out of the five goals came through headers. This was Chennaiyin FC's second title triumph in the ISL, tying them with ATK as the most successful team in the tournament.
In their quest to find the equaliser, Bengaluru FC often left gap in the back line, and Chennaiyin took full advantage of that to close out the game. Entering the final after an unbeaten run of 10 games, Bengaluru FC started it in the earnest and effected the first breakthrough.
Chhetri's opening goal gave Bengaluru FC the advantage they needed early on in the summit showdown. Chhetri headed in after the impressive Udanta Singh, with a great burst of pace down the wings, made the assist.
The home team's joy, though, was short lived as Alves jumped high to meet Gregory Nelson's corner and headed in the equaliser.
As the half time approached and with both teams looking contend to be locked at 1-1, Mailson found himself at the right place as the centre half rose as high as possible to head in one more time off a set piece past a hapless Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Bengaluru FC tried to create openings in the second half but it was the visiting side that tasted success, with Augusto finding the back of the net.
Udanta once managed to find the back of the net but that was flagged off by the linesman in what was a very tight call.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second ISL Title
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School