Chess Prodigy Praggnananandhaa Meets Superstar Rajinikanth Ahead of FIDE Olympiad

Indian chess grandmaster Praggnananandhaa R had a moment to cherish as he met with South Indian superstar actor Rajinikanth along with his family.

ALSO READ| Young Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa wins the Paracin Open Chess Title 2022

The actor wished the young prodigy ahead of his challenge at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad slated to begin on the 28th of July in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

“A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi”, the champion chess player tweeted along with pictures of himself and his dotting family posing along with arguably the biggest star in Indian cinema.

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

Rajnikanth, who has been ruling the Indian movie industry for well over a couple of decades now, is the epitome of humility. The actor’s stardom down south goes beyond the measure of words and he has transcended the realms of being quite simply an artist. He is a symbol of simplicity despite the success and the love the fans of the actor have for the superstar reaches borderline levels of devotion.

The teenage chess sensation recently added another accolade to his continually growing list of accomplishments as he won the Prancing open by garnering 8 points out of nine games to win the competition, half a point ahead of his closest rival.

Pragnananandhaa shot to fame on the back of his victories over decorated Norwegian chess champion Magnus Carlsen. The Indian wunderkind is the youngest player to achieve the International Master ranking at the tender age of 10 years of age, before going on to become the second youngest grandmaster in history at the age of 12.

The Indian oil company inducted the teenage whizz into their ranks recently and has offered him a tenure of 2 years. He will also receive a job from the oil giants on the completion of his 18th birthday.

The 16-year-old genius will be part of the Indian contingent at his hometown event scheduled to kick start in less than a week’s time. The upcoming event is the first ever time India has had the opportunity to host the prestigious competition.

The government has done a whole lot to promote the event with advertisements ranging from billboards to going as far as painting a renowned bridge (Napier Bridge) in a busy part of the city in the colours of a chess board, black and white.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here