CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» Sports» Chess World Cup: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Holds Vasif Durarbayli in Game 1
1-MIN READ

Chess World Cup: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Holds Vasif Durarbayli in Game 1

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi played out a draw in the first game (Twitter Photo)

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi played out a draw in the first game (Twitter Photo)

India No.3 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and his opponent Vasif Durarbayli of Azerbaijan played out a draw in the first game of the two game mini match in the fifth round the FIDE chess World Cup here on Sunday

India No.3 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and his opponent Vasif Durarbayli of Azerbaijan played out a draw in the first game of the two-game mini match in the fifth round the FIDE chess World Cup here on Sunday. Grandmaster Gujrathi, ranked 22 in the world, and enjoying a higher FIDE rating than his rival, settled for a draw in 56 moves in a Slav variation game which stretched for over four hours.

He is the only Indian in the fray in the men’s section after Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and P Harikrishna bowed out with defeats to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and M Amin Tabatabaei (Iran) respectively in the fourth round. Gujrathi and Durarbayli will face off in the second game on Monday and further in a tie-break (rapid followed by Blitz) on Tuesday if things are equal after the two classical games.

Tournament favourite and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway was held to a draw in game one by Russia’s Andrey Espineko. All the other games in round five except for the one in which Haik M Matrirsoyan beat Tabatabeai ended in a stalemate.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 26, 2021, 06:08 IST