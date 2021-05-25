Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case: Police Probing Sushil Kumar's Links with Gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Kala Jathedi

Sushil Kumar, who was arrested on Sunday morning along with his aide Ajay Kumar, finds himself in fresh trouble with investigations unearthing a crime network that the two-time Olympic medal winner was allegedly a part of along with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

Sushil, along with his aide, had been on the run for over 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar after the brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium.

According to a report in TOI, Police have found more evidence of Kumar’s links with Bawana as one of the vehicles, a Scorpio SUV, which was seized from the spot where wrestler Sagar Dhankad was murdered, has been found linked to a Bawana’s henchman, Mohit.

The report also adds that according to police sources, some Bawana henchmen had also accompanied Sushil Kumar on the night of the murder, with at least seven more suspects are on the running and raids are being conducted to nab them.

Sushil Kumar’s footprints were also found in an extortion case that was reported from Model Town area in New Delhi a few weeks ago. Fugitive gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, according to the report, had demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money from a cable businessman.

Investigations have suggested that Sushil Kumar was allegedly behind a ransom call which was although made from an international number.

According to the report, Jathedi was trying to take control of toll tax booths in Delhi, UP and Haryana and sought Sushil Kumar’s help.

Sushil had fallen out with Jathedi over their share in the Model Town property and joined hands with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali.

The report adds that Sushil Kumar was running away from the police but also Kala Jathedi.

Not only was Sushi Kumar involved in the Chhatrasal stadium brawl that led to the death of Sagar Dhankar, but had also assaulted another man, Sonu, who is a notorious criminal with 19 cases of murder, extortion and robbery, on the same night.

The report, citing police, said that Jathedi was involved in large-scale grabbing of disputed properties in Delhi through Sonu and others.

Sushil Kumar had allegedly joined hands with Jathedi and landed a property in M2 block of northwest Delhi’s Model Town, which is the flat at the centre of the entire controversy.

An officer told TOI that the flat was being used to shelter criminals belonging to the Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and many crime plots were hatched.

