Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Judo Coach Arrested in Connection With the Killing of Sagar Dhankar

Delhi Police arrest judo coach Subhash in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is already in judicial custody after a Delhi court extended his remand till June 25, reports ANI.

The arrest comes a day after the police investigating the homicide of wrestler Sagar Dhankar are hinting at the involvement of a Ukrainian woman. According to the cops, the woman appears to be the main point of rivalry between Dhankad and the jailed Olympian, Sushil Kumar. The investigation team is looking forward to quiz the Ukrainian woman as they believe she will be able to reveal how the enmity between both wrestlers escalated, The Times of India reported. Woman’s whereabouts have been shrouded and she allegedly used to frequently visit Sushil’s flat in Model Town.

On June 6, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava had said that the police will file a chargesheet on the basis of the ‘scientific evidence’, which includes the DVR or CCTV footage of Sushil Kumar’s house, the mobile clip, blood stains on the clothes and the fingerprints which have been recovered.

The Delhi Police Commissioner had also directed the police not to file the chargesheet without those evidences. It was also revealed after the meeting that psychiatrists were roped in to interrogate Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. Kumar and one of his associates Ajay were arrested on May 23 from the Mundka area.

Police have called Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind" of the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks. A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here