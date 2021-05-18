Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Sushil Kumar Anticipatory Bail Plea Hearing in Rohini Today

Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar has moved for an anticipatory bail plea, the hearing of which will take place in Rohini Court on Tuesday, ANI reported. A non-bailable warrant has been issued by a Delhi Court against the wrestler and others involved in the case of the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at the Chhatrasal Stadium. On Monday, Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Sushil and Rs 50,000 for co-accused Ajay. Just a day after the announcement, the wrestler has made the move looking fo ran anticipatory bail.

The non-bailable warrant was issued days after a lookout notice was issued against Sushil in the same case. The lookout notice was issued by Delhi Police on May 10, four days after the wrestler and his aides went untraceable.

A 23-year-old former junior national champion was beaten to death after clashes between two groups late on May 4.

According to the IE report, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu added said that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium.

Sagar and his friends were staying in a house linked to Kumar and had been asked to vacate recently, the report adds.

According to the FIR, a call was made to the police control room around 2 am from Chhatrasal stadium about a “firing incident" as the caller claimed two men with pistols fired at others.

“During inquiry, we found that a PCR vehicle had come here and rushed the injured persons to BJRM hospital…," the FIR states.

Police informed that Sagar succumbed to his injuries, while Sonu and Amit are undergoing treatment.

According to police, a district crime team found a “loaded double-barrel gun and three cartridges" inside a Scorpio car parked outside the stadium.

“The accused…were huddled in cars and assaulted/attacked each other," reads the FIR.

Sushil Kumar had earlier claimed that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl.

Ever since the incident, the wrestling world has been worried about how much the incident impact the image of the sport. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) felt the good reputation built over the years with stupendous performances on the mat has been ruined. “Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar had told PTI.

Former world junior bronze medal winner Virender Kumar had also said the allegation on Sushil in the murder case can make parents rethink on encouraging their kids to take up the sport.

