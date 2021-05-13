Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Sushil Kumar Hiding in an Ashram in Haridwar - Reports

The Delhi Police on Monday have issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in absconding ever since the brawl that broke out last Tuesday at the Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Now according to Jagran, Delhi Police has received information that Sushil is in fact hiding in a renowned Yoga Guru’s Ashram in Haridwar.

According Jagran, Delhi Police got the intel about Sushil’s location from a man named Bhura, who is a resident of Rohtak and former close aid of Sushil. Bhura also revealed that he himself took Sushil to that Ashram in Haridwar.

The Police also revealed that Bhura earlier used to take care of all of Sushil’s business, however, a few years ago Sushil handed over the responsibilities to Ajay and Bhupendra.

Bhupendra is a resident of Faridabad and has cases of extortion registered against him in the police station of Faridabad. Police suggest, Sushil and all the wrestlers who accompanied him had fled after the beating to death wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium late on the night of May 4.

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is concerned that the good reputation built over the years with stupendous international performances, many of them given by Sushil himself, has been ruined. “Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

