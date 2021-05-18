Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Sushil Kumar's Anticipatory Bail Plea Dismissed

A Delhi Court dismisses the anticipatory bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Sushil Kumar & others in the case relating to the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Kumar is facing allegations of involvement in murder of a former international wrestler, who died earlier this month.

Kumar in his plea filed by advocate Kumar Vaibhaw said: “unfounded, baseless, scurrilous and preposterous allegations have been made against the applicant maliciously with the only motive to humiliate and injure the reputation of the applicant."

IN PICS | Sushil Kumar and the Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Timeline of Events

Fearing arrest, the international wrestler moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the investigation against him is biased and that no injuries are attributable to him.

In the anticipatory bail plea, Kumar said: “The victims are falsely implicating the applicant because he had asked Sagar to leave his property as the same was being misused by him. It is also known to every associated with the Chhatrashal stadium that the purported victims were trying to defame and fix the Applicant for a long time and are trying to falsely implicate the applicant in the present matter."

Kumar claimed he is innocent of all wrongdoings and has been falsely implicated in the present case. “The alleged victims in the present matter have criminal antecedents and as the Applicant had asked them to vacate a property belonging to his wife, which they were trying to illegally occupy (after the Applicant made the request, and the property was vacated), they are trying to falsely implicate the Applicant/ Accused", added his plea.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Kumar, questioned before the court the act of prosecution seizing Kumar’s passport.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava replied, “We have an apprehension that he may flee from the country." Shrivastava added that there is electronic evidence against Kumar.

According to Investigating Officer (IO) Inspector Dinesh Kumar, wrestler’s custodial interrogation is required to unearth the chain of conspiracy and recover the weapon of offence from him. He is the main accused in the whole incident, who has played a key role in the commission of offence. Data retrieved by FSL experts confirms his active role in commission of crime, the Investigating Officer told the court. Senior advocate Sidharth luthra, representing the accused, told the court that Sonu, present during the brawl, is a history sheeter, member of Kala Jatheria’s gang and has various criminal cases against him. These people, who I am up against, are criminal-minded people and I will suffer at their hands, Luthra told the court on the behalf of Kumar. Sushil Kumar is on the run since Rana’s death and the police are making efforts to trace him by conducting raids in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (cupable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily casuing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

Police had announced a cash award Rs. 1 Lakh and Rs.50,000 for anyone who provides information on Sushil’s and his associate Ajay Kumar, who is a co-accused in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former international wrestler. On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed at Chhattarsal Stadium, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Dhankar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here