Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Sushil Kumar's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 9

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder of a Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium last month. The 38-year-old was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged. Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat was arrested on May 23 by Delhi Police in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar on night of May 4-5 at Chhatrasal stadium. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively. Authorities said the two-time Olympic medallist was trying to evade his arrest for nearly 20 days and was continuously on the run.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)

