Chhattrasal Stadium Murder Case: Tainted Wrestler Sushil Kumar Suspended by Railways

Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place on May 4.

Kumar was arrested on Sunday morning along with his aide Ajay Kumar, who have been on the run for over 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar after the brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal stadium.

ALSO READ | Escape, Exposure and a Pin - How Sushil Kumar was Caught

Dhankar succumbed to injuries later in a hospital.

According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana during the 18 days long cat and mouse chase game.

He was finally arrested from Delhi’s Mundka area on Sunday morning, when he had come to collect some cash and also borrowed a scooty from a national level player. Delhi Police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his aide Ajay.

ALSO READ | Wrestling Federation Hold Out for Decision on Sushil Kumar Till Law Takes its Course

According to Special Cell officers, Kumar had got the thrashing of Dhankar recorded on mobile phone to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the city. Kumar was sent to six days’ custody by a Delhi court.

Police informed the court that Kumar had asked his friend Prince to make the video of thrashing Dhankar. “He wanted to instill fear in the wrestling community in Delhi," police informed the court.

ALSO READ | Sushil Kumar’s Padma Shri to be Revoked? MHA Mulls Actions Before Presidential Nod

On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi’s Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea.

On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Dhankar due to injuries he sustained during the brawl. The Delhi court had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.

ALSO READ | Police Probing Sushil Kumar’s Links with Gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Kala Jathedi

Delhi Police had also issued a lookout notice for Kumar who won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.