Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Bear vs Vikings Live Score, Highlights of Monday Night Football | The Chicago Bears are piling up losses, looking more like a team fading from contention in the NFC North than one poised to make a run at the division. Despite the recent defeats, they insist they are not a beaten team. The Bears get a chance to prove it in primetime and stop a three-game losing streak when they host the resurgent Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Chicago (5-4) has won four straight over the Vikings (3-5) and is 4-0 against them since coach Matt Nagy took over in 2018. The Bears have been particularly dominant at Soldier Field, winning 14 of 17 against Minnesota since the stadium reopened in 2003 following renovations. But they are hardly looking good at the moment. They really haven’t been since they kicked off the season. Even when they were 5-1, the Bears weren’t exactly stirring visions of a Super Bowl championship. Their offense has ranked among the worst in the NFL all year. And that hasn’t changed much since quarterback Nick Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky in a Week 3 win at Atlanta.

When: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 6:45 pm IST

Live Streaming: fuboTV

Chicago and Minnesota both have five wins in their last ten games.

Dec 29, 2019 - Chicago 21 vs. Minnesota 19

Sep 29, 2019 - Chicago 16 vs. Minnesota 6

Dec 30, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Minnesota 10

Nov 18, 2018 - Chicago 25 vs. Minnesota 20

Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 10

Oct 09, 2017 - Minnesota 20 vs. Chicago 17

Jan 01, 2017 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 10

Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 20 vs. Minnesota 10

Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 17

Nov 01, 2015 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 20