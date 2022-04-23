Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chicago Bulls will face the might of defending Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their NBA playoffs series on Sunday. The Bulls need a win to level the series 2-2. The two teams are set to face each other tomorrow at the United Center, in Chicago.

In the first game of the series, Bucks had won the match 93-86 to take an important lead in the series against Bulls. But Bulls scripted a terrific comeback in the series after winning two matches consecutively.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Ahead of tomorrow’s NBA 2022 playoff match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL); here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 playoffs match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) vs Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) will take place on April 24, Sunday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) be played?

The match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played at the United Center in Chicago.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) begin?

The match between Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Chicago Bulls (CHI) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) Possible Starting XI:

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: F- DeMar DeRozan, F- Patrick Williams, C- Nikola Vucevic, G- Zach Lavine, G- Alex Caruso

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, F- Serge Ibaka, C- Brook Lopez, G- Jrue Holiday, G- Wesley Matthews

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.