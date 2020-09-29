SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Inactive For KC Against Ravens

Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Inactive For KC Against Ravens

Chiefs injured defensive end Alex Okafor has been placed on the inactive list for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

BALTIMORE: Chiefs injured defensive end Alex Okafor has been placed on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Okafor played only 10 snaps in Kansas City’s season opener before exiting with a hamstring injury, and he missed last week’s overtime win over the Chargers.

Also inactive for the Chiefs: cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive end Demone Harris, guard Andrew Wylie and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Kansas City receiver Sammy Watkins was not on the inactive list despite being listed as questionable on Saturday with a concussion/neck injury.

Baltimore’s inactive list includes receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), safety Geno Stone, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley was also inactive.

Before the game, Baltimore placed defensive back Tavon Young (knee) on injured reserve and activated safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 4:39 AM IST
Next Story
Loading