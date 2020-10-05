SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chiesa Moves From Fiorentina To Juventus On Deadline Day

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Sampdoria at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Sampdoria at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

After years of transfer speculation, Italy winger Federico Chiesa finally moved from Fiorentina to rival Juventus on deadline day in Italy.

After years of transfer speculation, Italy winger Federico Chiesa finally moved from Fiorentina to rival Juventus on deadline day in Italy.

The deal is a two-year loan that then obliges Juventus to purchase Chiesas full contract, Fiorentina announced on Monday.

The son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, the 22-year-old Chiesa came up through Fiorentinas youth system and has developed into a fixture on the national team.

His arrival at Juventus adds another dimension to an attack already featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

To make room in the budget for Chiesa, Juventus loaned midfielder Douglas Costa to Bayern Munich and fullback Mattia De Sciglio to Lyon.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 5, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
Next Story
Loading