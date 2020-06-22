‘Childhood Officially Over’ - #ThankYouTaker Trends After Undertaker Announces WWE Retirement

The Undertaker’s last match was the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36 and in his opinion, it was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his Hall of Fame career.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Taker’s last match was the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36 and in his opinion it was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his Hall of Fame career.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter of the announcement:

WWE commentator Mike Rome wrote,"Thank you for making our childhood so cool. Thank you for the journeys you took us on. Thank you for growing with us, and evolving. Thank you for being larger than life. Thank you for everything you have given to wrestling.

NXT superstar Ember Moon wrote, "words cannot express how much you have done for all of us!"

I'm sorry to see the end come, thank you taker for everything you gave us in 30 years. Thank you our childhood hero.

Calaway was first introduced to the WWE (then WWF) universe in 1990 at the Survivor series and during his career claimed the World Heavyweight Championship three times, WWF/WWE Championship 4 times, WWF Hardcore Championship 1 time, WWF World Tag Team Championship 6 times and won the Royal Rumble in 2007.