News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Childs Scores 19 To Lift Bradley Over Evansville 69-60
1-MIN READ

Childs Scores 19 To Lift Bradley Over Evansville 69-60

Childs Scores 19 To Lift Bradley Over Evansville 69-60

Elijah Childs had 19 points and eight rebounds as Bradley defeated Evansville 6960 on Saturday.

PEORIA, Ill.: Elijah Childs had 19 points and eight rebounds as Bradley defeated Evansville 69-60 on Saturday.

Childs hit 9 of 11 shots.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 16 points for Bradley (8-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Rienk Mast had nine rebounds.

Jawaun Newton scored a career-high 22 points for the Purple Aces (6-7, 4-3).

Shamar Givance, the Purple Aces leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only two points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...