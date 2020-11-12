Chilean Team Score Late Penalty - A Month After It Was Awarded

Chilean league leaders Universidad Catolica converted a penalty on Wednesday — nearly one month after it was awarded.

Catolica were trailing 2-0 at Curico Unido on Oct. 15 when the spot-kick was given but, while incident was being reviewed by VAR officials, the scoreboard caught fire causing a power failure and the match was called off.

Four days later, the Chilean league (ANFP) confirmed that a penalty had been awarded and ruled that the game would be played on Wednesday, resuming at the point where it left off.

In the mean time, Cesar Pinares, the player who was fouled to earn the penalty, joined Brazilian club Gremio.

There was further drama when the match restarted as Curico goalkeeper Fabian Cerda twice saved the penalty but retakes were ordered as he was judged to have moved, and Fernando Zampedri converted at Catolica’s third attempt.

Curico, who had scored both their goals from penalties before the match was interrupted, eventually won 3-2, restoring their two-goal lead with another spot-kick before Zampedri pulled another back for Catolica.