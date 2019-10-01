China Open: Andy Murray Beats US Open Semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini in Biggest Win Since Comeback

Andy Murray got his biggest win yet on his comeback trail as he defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini to reach the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion beat the eighth best player this calendar year in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 as his grit, determination and sheer quality were on full display against the big-serving Italian.

Berrettini, ranked No 13 in the world and eighth in the race to the ATP Finals, had taken on Rafael Nadal in the US Open semi-finals three weeks ago.

He started the match well and raced to 5-3 lead in the first set after going up a break, but Murray fought back to take the set to a tiebreak. From there the 32-year-old dominated as Berrettini won just two points.

The second set was much tighter and again headed to a tiebreak which Murray edged 9-7. Murray, a former world no.1, is ramping up his return since undergoing a career-saving surgery in January this year, but has admitted he does not think he will capture his scintillating earlier form that made him the best in the world.

