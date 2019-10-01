Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

China Open: Andy Murray Beats US Open Semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini in Biggest Win Since Comeback

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, beat the eighth best player this calendar year in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 to reach the second round of China Open.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 1, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China Open: Andy Murray Beats US Open Semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini in Biggest Win Since Comeback
File photo of Andy Murray. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Andy Murray got his biggest win yet on his comeback trail as he defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini to reach the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion beat the eighth best player this calendar year in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 as his grit, determination and sheer quality were on full display against the big-serving Italian.

Berrettini, ranked No 13 in the world and eighth in the race to the ATP Finals, had taken on Rafael Nadal in the US Open semi-finals three weeks ago.

He started the match well and raced to 5-3 lead in the first set after going up a break, but Murray fought back to take the set to a tiebreak. From there the 32-year-old dominated as Berrettini won just two points.

The second set was much tighter and again headed to a tiebreak which Murray edged 9-7. Murray, a former world no.1, is ramping up his return since undergoing a career-saving surgery in January this year, but has admitted he does not think he will capture his scintillating earlier form that made him the best in the world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram