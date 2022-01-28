China President Xi Jinping to Host Banquet for Visiting Leaders at Beijing Winter Olympics

China’s President Xi Jinping will host a banquet for heads of state and international organisations coming to the Winter Olympics, state media reported Friday, as some Western nations choose to diplomatically boycott the Games. State broadcaster CCTV released an updated list of dignitaries for next Friday’s opening ceremony which included many of China’s neighbours, a host of royals and leaders from key autocratic nations. Among the more than 20 foreign visitors on the list were Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin was last year the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Beijing Olympics and was included on the list released Friday.

The dignitaries will attend the February 4 opening ceremony, a welcome banquet and “relevant bilateral activities" with Xi, CCTV reported.

Their presence comes despite a US-led diplomatic boycott by countries including Britain, Canada, Australia and Denmark over China’s human rights record.

Other nations such as Japan are not sending officials and have voiced concerns about China’s rights record while steering clear of formally announcing they are part of the boycott.

Some Western countries have refused to send officials over China’s strict pandemic travel restrictions.

Human rights groups have long accused Sisi, Prince Mohammed and Putin of rights abuses in their countries.

The list released by CCTV also includes leaders from China’s mostly authoritarian Central Asian neighbours as well as the Emir of Qatar and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed.

Other royals include Thailand’s Princess Sirindhorn and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Confirmed European invitees include Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among global institution leaders coming to the Games.

The arrival of the dignitaries will kick off a flurry of face-to-face diplomatic activity for Xi, who has remained in China throughout the coronavirus pandemic as the country pursues a strict zero-Covid strategy.

Xi received International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach in Beijing earlier this week — his first face-to-face meeting with a visiting foreign official in two years.

Beijing is keen to shore up international support for the Games, which are the most politicised in recent memory.

The lead-up has been clouded by the diplomatic boycott, fears over tech surveillance of athletes and a coronavirus outbreak in the host city Beijing.

