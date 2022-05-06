China's Diamond League Athletics Meetings Scrapped for 2022

The two Diamond League athletics meetings scheduled to take place in China this year have been removed from the calendar due to Covid restrictions, organisers said on Friday.

Chorzow in Poland will take the place of the Shenzhen meeting on August 6, but the event in Shanghai on July 30 will not be replaced.

The announcement comes after the multi-sport Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September were postponed on Friday due to a resurgence in Covid infections in several parts of the country, including Shanghai.

“The Wanda Diamond League has announced that due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China, the Diamond League meetings in Shanghai (30 July) and Shenzhen (6 August) will not take place this year," organisers said in a statement.

Chorzow, in the region of Silesia, regularly hosts international meetings and was also the venue for the European Team Championships last year.

Revised Diamond League calendar

May 13 – Doha (QAT)

May 21 – Birmingham (GBR)

May 28 – Eugene (USA)

June 5 – Rabat (MAR)

June 9 – Rome (ITA)

June 16 – Oslo (NOR)

June 18 – Paris (FRA)

June 30 – Stockholm (SWE)

August 6 – Silesia (POL)

August 10 – Monaco (MON)

August 26 – Lausanne (SUI)

September 2 – Brussels (BEL)

September 7-8 – Zurich (SUI)

