China's Govt Mouthpiece Lauds John Cena for Timely Apology Over Taiwan 'Gaffe'

The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid under the control of the Communist Party of China, has praised former WWE superstar John Cena for his ‘timely apology.’ The Fast and Furious star landed himself in a soup after calling Taiwan a country. The 44-year-old, however, was quick to apologise for his mistake. On Tuesday, as outrage billowed across China’s social media, he released an apology on the Weibo platform in conversational-level Mandarin.

Following his quick apology, The Global Times in its editorial praised Cena’s “timely apology," and said that it “reveals his willingness to uphold the values of China" and “sets a good example for all Westerners to follow."

“Cena showed that he realizes the importance of respecting the one-China principle, which is a red line for Chinese people, and also demonstrated that he knows how important the Taiwan question is to the people of China by quickly apologizing for his mistake," the Global Times wrote.

The state-owned tabloid further went onto say that John Cena had managed to salvage his reputation among Chinese fans, but his apology video — now with over 3.5 million view on Weibo — remains flooded with angry posts.

“Please say ‘Taiwan is part of China’ in Chinese, or we won’t accept it," said one Weibo handle, which was the most popular comment on his post, with more than 8,900 likes. Another lamented the American’s apparent lack of knowledge that “Taiwan is an integral part of China".

Cena in his apology video said, “I did many, many interviews for Fast & Furious 9, and I made a mistake during one interview," Cena said in the video, without repeating the controversial term.

“I must say, which is very very important, that I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry for my mistake. I apologise."

Fast & Furious 9 smashed through the box office during its May 21 release in China last weekend, raking in $148 million, according to the nationalist Global Times newspaper.

F9 became the 87th movie in Chinese cinema history to break the 1 billion yuan ($156.8 million) mark at the box office, topping the charts six days after its release.

Cena has now, however, drawn flak in the US market with critics claiming that Cena apologised to avoid damaging the film’s performance in the Chinese market.

The Global Times article, written by chief editor Hu Xijin, dismissed claims that Cena was “surrendering" to Chinese money as “completely incorrect."

“Apologizing for making such a mistake is not kowtowing to the Chinese market, but a response that adheres to the consensus of the international community," the newspaper said.

