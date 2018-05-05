English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's Liang Breaks Women's 50km Race Walking World Record
China's Liang Rui powered to a 4:04:36 victory in the women's 50km race at the 2018 IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships here on Saturday, breaking the world record in what was just her first race over the distance
Taichang (China): China's Liang Rui powered to a 4:04:36 victory in the women's 50km race at the 2018 IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships here on Saturday, breaking the world record in what was just her first race over the distance.
The 23-year-old Liang improved the previous world record of 4:05:56, set by Ines Henriques of Portugal at last year's World Championships in London, by one minute and 20 seconds to take the gold, reports Xinhua news agency.
Her teammate Yin Hang finished second in 4:09:09, followed by Claire Tallent of Australia, who set a continental record of 4:09:33 to grab the bronze.
Reigning world champion Henriques failed to finish the race.
