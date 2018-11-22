English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'China's Maradona' Open to Move Abroad Amid Wolves Link
Chinese Super League (CSL) top-scorer Wu Lei, who has been linked with a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, says he would move abroad for the right offer.
Shanghai: Chinese Super League (CSL) top-scorer Wu Lei, who has been linked with a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, says he would move abroad for the right offer.
The 27-year-old was named CSL player of the year on Wednesday after hitting 27 goals to help Shanghai SIPG to their maiden league title.
The Chinese international was linked over the summer with Premier League side Wolves, who are owned by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.
"I think it needs to be considered in many ways," Wu, who also made 10 assists in the just-finished Chinese season, said of a move away from the CSL.
"(But) first of all, at my age, if I go abroad I must play, this is very important," Wu said after confirming his status as China's best player.
"In the right environment I can really improve and I can help the national team when I come back.
"I think it depends on the timing and various other factors."
Wu, who has 57 caps and 12 goals for his country, was dubbed "China's Maradona" by the coach who discovered him.
A sprightly winger or wide forward, Wu topped the CSL scoring charts ahead of a clutch of foreign stars including SIPG team-mate Hulk, Odion Ighalo, Cedric Bakambu, Graziano Pelle and Alexandre Pato.
