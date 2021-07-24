CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» Sports» China's Qian Yang Wins 1st Gold of Tokyo Olympics in Women's 10m Air Rifle
1-MIN READ

China's Qian Yang Wins 1st Gold of Tokyo Olympics in Women's 10m Air Rifle

Qian Yang is Tokyo Olympics' first gold medalist (AP Photo)

Qian Yang is Tokyo Olympics' first gold medalist (AP Photo)

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot. Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

Yang and Galashina finished had the qualification round in sixth and eighth spot respectively. Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway was the leader having shot an Olympic record in qualifying of 632.9. However, she finished outside of the medals in fourth place.

After a close final, France’s Oceanne Muller, Mary Carolynn Tucker of the USA, Republic of Korea’s KWON Eunji and PARK Heemoon finished in positions five to eight.

RELATED NEWS

More to follow…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 24, 2021, 08:38 IST