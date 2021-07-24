China's Qian Yang Wins 1st Gold of Tokyo Olympics in Women's 10m Air Rifle

Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot. Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

Yang and Galashina finished had the qualification round in sixth and eighth spot respectively. Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway was the leader having shot an Olympic record in qualifying of 632.9. However, she finished outside of the medals in fourth place.

After a close final, France’s Oceanne Muller, Mary Carolynn Tucker of the USA, Republic of Korea’s KWON Eunji and PARK Heemoon finished in positions five to eight.

