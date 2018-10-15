English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Football Fans Fume as China Draws 0-0 With India
Chinese football fans are angry and distraught over their much-fancied team's failure to score against gritty India in a rare football match between the two countries leading to a tame goalless draw.
(Image: AIFF)
Loading...
Beijing: Chinese football fans are angry and distraught over their much-fancied team's failure to score against gritty India in a rare football match between the two countries leading to a tame goalless draw.
The international friendly match held in the city of Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday was the first between the two Asian giants in 21 years.
Most Chinese fans were sure of victory at home in the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, but despite attacking most of the match, China failed to finish off multiple attempts, state-run Global Times reported.
A 0-0 draw with India in the "planet derby" between the world's two most populous nations enraged Chinese football fans, official media reported on Monday.
"It is absolutely devastating to think that these are the best 30 players from a population base of three billion," the daily quoted China Central Television (CCTV) football commentator He Wei as saying after the match.
"The weak opponent has made the Chinese football team look worse. Way to go India," posted one fan on social media site Sina Weibo.
In a keenly-watched football match played between the two most populous countries in the world but still laggards in the global game, China dominated the proceedings with waves of onslaughts on the Indian citadel but they failed to score a goal.
It was a remarkable achievement for India, playing on the Chinese soil for the first time, as they have drawn against a continental top side like China in their own den.
The draw is expected to take India higher in the FIFA rankings. They are now placed 97th while China are at 76th spot.
The international friendly match held in the city of Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday was the first between the two Asian giants in 21 years.
Most Chinese fans were sure of victory at home in the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, but despite attacking most of the match, China failed to finish off multiple attempts, state-run Global Times reported.
A 0-0 draw with India in the "planet derby" between the world's two most populous nations enraged Chinese football fans, official media reported on Monday.
"It is absolutely devastating to think that these are the best 30 players from a population base of three billion," the daily quoted China Central Television (CCTV) football commentator He Wei as saying after the match.
"The weak opponent has made the Chinese football team look worse. Way to go India," posted one fan on social media site Sina Weibo.
In a keenly-watched football match played between the two most populous countries in the world but still laggards in the global game, China dominated the proceedings with waves of onslaughts on the Indian citadel but they failed to score a goal.
It was a remarkable achievement for India, playing on the Chinese soil for the first time, as they have drawn against a continental top side like China in their own den.
The draw is expected to take India higher in the FIFA rankings. They are now placed 97th while China are at 76th spot.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...