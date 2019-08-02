Chinese Ice Hockey Players Brutally Beat Their Hong Kong Counterparts
A video on social media showed two Shenzhen players repeatedly punching a player from Hong Kong's youth team.
Chinese players were recorded beating up a Hong Kong youth team player.
Chinese ice hockey players of Kunlun Red Star from the mainland city of Shenzhen, in Guangdoing province were recorded brutally beating their counterparts from Hong Kong and have been reportedly banned from the sport.
Hong Kong's youth team was winning 11-2 against Kunlun in a National Youth Games match when the ugly scenes broke out, according to South China Morning Post.
According to a video posted on social media, two Kunlun players can be seen repeatedly punching Hong Kong's number 23, reported to be Jonathan Wong, on the head as the player tries to shield himself from the blows.
In the video, a woman can also be heard screaming "stop, stop" from outside the rink. Two referees eventually intervene and stop the fight.
This is not hockeyfights. This is buffoonery (China ice hockey youth team) assaulting beating up the team from Hong Kong with gloves on and from behind. This is what happens when fighting isn't allowed. Video from @HeyBarber pic.twitter.com/bujfyGxHFG— hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) August 1, 2019
The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association said that three Shenzhen players were banned for a year by the organisers following the match, held in Chengde, northeast of Beijing.
Radio Free Asia reported that Hong Kong's coach described the attacks as "despicable," "dirty," and "a violation of sportsmanship."
While Radio Free Asia reported that the China Ice Hockey Association that the scenes in the video were a "collision", according to the South China Morning Post, the association assured such incidents will not be repeated.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hobbs & Shaw Movie Review: Don’t Get in The Rock, Jason Statham’s Way
- After Dia-Sahil, Kanika Dhillon Announces Separation from Prakash Kovelamudi
- Ahead of India-WI Cricket Series, Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Miami
- Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake