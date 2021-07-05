Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – Chirag Shetty, Badminton

Badminton doubles star Chirag Shetty gave a commendable performance alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy at the 2019 French Open (Super 750). And after winning the title at the 2019 Thailand Open, the pair scripted history becoming the first-ever Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Tour 500 event.

Nobody in Chirag’s family played badminton. His father was fond of playing squash but it was more of a hobby.

Chirag started playing the sport from the age of seven but never gave a thought to pursue it as a career until he turned 16. His family was quite supportive with his decision to take sport as a full-time profession.

Age – 23 years

Sports/Discipline – Badminton

Working Ranking - 10

Major Achievements

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2019 Thailand Open

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2019 Brazil International

Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2019 France Open.

Asian Badminton Championships

Bronze – Team, 2016, Hyderabad

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016, Mauritius

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016 Bangladesh

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2016 Tata Open India International

Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2017, Vietnam

Commonwealth Games

Gold - Mixed Team, 2018 Commonwealth Games

Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2018 Commonwealth Games

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Chirag is all set to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo with his men’s doubles partner Satwiksairaj. His highest world ranking has been number 7 in the event.

Former men’s doubles number one and Olympics silver medallist Mathias Boe is training both the youngsters for the Tokyo Games. The duo finished at the 9th spot in the race to qualify for the quadrennial event. Together Chirag and Satwiksairaj have won 8 BWF titles and are among the favourites to win a medal.

Recent Performances

So far, this year, Chirag and Satwiksairaj have performed decently. They have a win-lose record of 8-4 in 2021. They pair made their way to two semi-finals rounds out of the four events they took part in so far.

