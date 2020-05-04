SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chris Froome Fears Tour de France May Struggle to Keep Fans Away

Chris Froome (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chris Froome (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tour de France is rescheduled for August 29 without spectators but Chris Froome feels it may be hard to contain the fans.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Share this:

London: Chris Froome fears Tour de France organisers could struggle to prevent fans gathering to watch the race even if it is not open to the public because of the coronavirus.

The Tour de France has been rescheduled for August 29 from its original June 27 start date, but there are still concerns about how to organise the event amid the pandemic.

The French government says no mass gatherings can take place before September, but has clarified the Tour could still go ahead on its new dates if the opening stages are managed correctly.

However, Team Ineos rider Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, believes it will be hard to control whether crowds turn up.

"For sure we can put the race on without people standing on the roads and fans in that sense," Froome told former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on an Instagram Live chat.

"I mean, we can put on the race and it can be broadcast on television.

"You're not going to get the same scenes as you would get going through these tunnels of just people everywhere and all the rest of it.

"Maybe that's the version of race we need to see this year. I don't know.

"In theory, we can put the race on but I think the bigger question is would the organisers be able to keep people from actually coming out and gathering in large crowds? I think that's the bigger question."

Froome, 34, missed last year's Tour de France after suffering serious injuries in a crash.

He has been hitting the gym every day during lockdown to try and replicate what he would be doing this time of the year in preparation for the Tour.

"Some days I'm even doing up to six hours sitting on the stationary trainer - big days," he said.

"Obviously I'm coming off the back of a big injury now as well.

"A lot of the training I've been doing up until this point has been indoors already, so it's almost prepared me in a way for this whole lockdown period."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres