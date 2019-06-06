Third Time's a Charm for Mitchell Stark after Chris Gayle's Luck with DRS Runs Out

Nottingham: Chris Gayle enjoyed an entertaining stay at the crease during West Indies' chase against Australia at Nottingham on Thursday, scoring 21 off 17 balls before Mitchell Stark got the better of him. The feature of Gayle's short-lived innings, however, was the Decision Review System (DRS).

Gayle was given out thrice by the on-field umpire, but only one of those decisions stuck. Gayle successfully overturned two out decisions against him by using DRS appeals, before finally succumbing when his third DRS appeal was unsuccessful.

This is how the story of three DRS appeals unfolded: Gayle was struggling at the crease against Stark's pace and in the third over he was given out when the umpire heard a noise as a fuller delivery sailed past Gayle's drive and into the keeper's hand. Gayle challenged immediately and the replays showed the ball had hit the stumps but failed knock the bails off. Decision was reversed and Gayle survived.

Then on the last ball of the same over, Stark thought he got Gayle this time with a vicious yorker. Umpire gave him out, leg before. But Gayle went for the DRS again. This time the review said the ball was drifting down leg and Gayle got his second extra life.

Stark kept tormenting Gayle, bowling full to him. In the fifth over, another fuller one slipped in quick before Gayle could get to it and hit him on the pads. The umpire declared him out for a third time. Gayle, after some deliberation this time, went for a third DRS appeal. But this time the review showed the ball was clipping leg stump and referred to the umpire's original call, thus ending Gayle's luck with reviews and his innings.

After two DRS reprieves, here's how Chris Gayle's innings eventually came to an end.https://t.co/9v5851kL52 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Interestingly, the ball before the one that got him out was a massive no ball that the on-field umpire failed to catch. So Gayle could still feel hard done by.

West Indies had won the toss on Thursday and asked Australia to bat. After an initial collapse, Australia recovered due to a resilient partnership between Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile to reach a fighting total of 288. At the time of writing, West Indies are 78/2 from 15 overs.