Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Third Time's a Charm for Mitchell Stark after Chris Gayle's Luck with DRS Runs Out

Chris Gayle survived two leg-before wicket appeals by using the DRS but was finally dismissed on the third occasion.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 6, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Third Time's a Charm for Mitchell Stark after Chris Gayle's Luck with DRS Runs Out
Chris Gayle was dismissed after surviving two LBW appeals (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Nottingham: Chris Gayle enjoyed an entertaining stay at the crease during West Indies' chase against Australia at Nottingham on Thursday, scoring 21 off 17 balls before Mitchell Stark got the better of him. The feature of Gayle's short-lived innings, however, was the Decision Review System (DRS).

Gayle was given out thrice by the on-field umpire, but only one of those decisions stuck. Gayle successfully overturned two out decisions against him by using DRS appeals, before finally succumbing when his third DRS appeal was unsuccessful.

This is how the story of three DRS appeals unfolded: Gayle was struggling at the crease against Stark's pace and in the third over he was given out when the umpire heard a noise as a fuller delivery sailed past Gayle's drive and into the keeper's hand. Gayle challenged immediately and the replays showed the ball had hit the stumps but failed knock the bails off. Decision was reversed and Gayle survived.

Then on the last ball of the same over, Stark thought he got Gayle this time with a vicious yorker. Umpire gave him out, leg before. But Gayle went for the DRS again. This time the review said the ball was drifting down leg and Gayle got his second extra life.

Stark kept tormenting Gayle, bowling full to him. In the fifth over, another fuller one slipped in quick before Gayle could get to it and hit him on the pads. The umpire declared him out for a third time. Gayle, after some deliberation this time, went for a third DRS appeal. But this time the review showed the ball was clipping leg stump and referred to the umpire's original call, thus ending Gayle's luck with reviews and his innings.

Interestingly, the ball before the one that got him out was a massive no ball that the on-field umpire failed to catch. So Gayle could still feel hard done by.

West Indies had won the toss on Thursday and asked Australia to bat. After an initial collapse, Australia recovered due to a resilient partnership between Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile to reach a fighting total of 288. At the time of writing, West Indies are 78/2 from 15 overs.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram