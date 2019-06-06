Chris Gayle: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6
Chris Gayle is a West Indies all-rounder and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle, whose full name is Christopher Henry Gayle, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on September 21, 1979, Kingston, Jamaica. He is 39 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his batting style is left-hand, while his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barisal Burners, Chittagong Vikings,Dhaka Gladiators, ICC World XI, Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs,Karachi Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders,Lahore Qalandars, Lions, Matabeleland Tuskers,Melbourne Renegades, Rangpur Riders,Royal Challengers Bangalore, Somerset,St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Stanford Superstars,Sydney Thunder, Vancouver Knights, Western Australia,Worcestershire
Chris Gayle has played in 290 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 10201 runs at an average of 38.20. His highest score is 215. He has scored 25 centuries and 52 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 165 wickets at an average of 35.43. His bowling economy rate is 4.78. His best bowling figure is 5/46.
Chris Gayle made his ODI debut against India at Toronto, Sep 11, 1999 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.
This Chris Gayle: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 6, 2019.
