English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Chris Gayle: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Chris Gayle is a West Indies all-rounder and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Chris Gayle
Loading...
Chris Gayle, whose full name is Christopher Henry Gayle, is a West Indian cricketer. He was born on September 21, 1979, Kingston, Jamaica. He is 39 years of age. He is an all-rounder cricketer and his batting style is left-hand, while his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barisal Burners, Chittagong Vikings,Dhaka Gladiators, ICC World XI, Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs,Karachi Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders,Lahore Qalandars, Lions, Matabeleland Tuskers,Melbourne Renegades, Rangpur Riders,Royal Challengers Bangalore, Somerset,St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Stanford Superstars,Sydney Thunder, Vancouver Knights, Western Australia,Worcestershire
Chris Gayle has played in 289 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 10151 runs at an average of 38.16. His highest score is 215. He has scored 25 centuries and 51 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 165 wickets at an average of 28.16. His bowling economy rate is 4.78. His best bowling figure is 5/46.
Chris Gayle made his ODI debut against India at Toronto, Sep 11, 1999 and the last ODI he played was against England at at Basseterre, Mar 8, 2019.
This Chris Gayle: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barisal Burners, Chittagong Vikings,Dhaka Gladiators, ICC World XI, Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs,Karachi Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders,Lahore Qalandars, Lions, Matabeleland Tuskers,Melbourne Renegades, Rangpur Riders,Royal Challengers Bangalore, Somerset,St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Stanford Superstars,Sydney Thunder, Vancouver Knights, Western Australia,Worcestershire
Chris Gayle has played in 289 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 10151 runs at an average of 38.16. His highest score is 215. He has scored 25 centuries and 51 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 165 wickets at an average of 28.16. His bowling economy rate is 4.78. His best bowling figure is 5/46.
Chris Gayle made his ODI debut against India at Toronto, Sep 11, 1999 and the last ODI he played was against England at at Basseterre, Mar 8, 2019.
This Chris Gayle: West Indies cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results