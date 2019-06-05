Chris Morris: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Chris Morris is a South African bowling all-rounder and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 years old.
File photo of Chris Morris. (Image Credit: Getty images)
Chris Morris is a South African cricketer. He was born on April 30, 1987 in Pretoria. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and bowls right-arm fast-medium. He bats right-handed.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Lions, North West, Rajasthan Royals, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Surrey, Titans.
Chris Morris has played in 35 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 37 wickets at an average of 40.22. His bowling economy rate is 5.68. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/31.
Morris has scored 404 runs at an average of 19.24. His highest score is 62. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-century.
Morris made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 10, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval on June 2, 2019.
This Chris Morris: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 5, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood
- You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s