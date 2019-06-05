Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chris Morris: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Chris Morris is a South African bowling all-rounder and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chris Morris: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
File photo of Chris Morris. (Image Credit: Getty images)
Loading...

Chris Morris is a South African cricketer. He was born on April 30, 1987 in Pretoria. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and bowls right-arm fast-medium. He bats right-handed.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Lions, North West, Rajasthan Royals, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Surrey, Titans.

Chris Morris has played in 35 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 37 wickets at an average of 40.22. His bowling economy rate is 5.68. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/31.

Morris has scored 404 runs at an average of 19.24. His highest score is 62. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-century.

Morris made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 10, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval on June 2, 2019.

This Chris Morris: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 5, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram