Christian Coleman, 100m World Champion, Withdraws From 200m: US Official
Christian Coleman pulled out of 200m at IAAF World Championships after he was 'sore' from 100m title-winning race on Saturday.
Christian Coleman's name was withdrawn from 200m qualifying starting list. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Doha: American Christian Coleman's dream of adding the 200 meters to the 100 meter world title he won on Saturday has ended after he pulled out of Sunday's opening round because he was still "feeling the strain".
Coleman was due to run in the second heat at the world championships on Sunday evening but his name was withdrawn from the start list hours before the race.
Manager Emanuel Hudson said the 23-year-old had not recovered from his exertions the previous night when he ran a personal best of 9.76 seconds.
"He is sore from yesterday and didn't leave the stadium until after 1am," Hudson said in a text message to Reuters. "Couldn't take the strain today."
Coleman had been expected to provide the main challenge to favorite and fellow American Noah Lyles.
Coleman was only cleared to compete earlier this month after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) withdrew a whereabouts charge - a potential anti-doping violation - against him.
USADA charged him with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period but he escaped what should have been an automatic ban when it was ruled that one of the tests had to be backdated to outside the window.
Coleman has denied wrongdoing and insisted he is clean.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surat Women Get Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 Body Paint Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Paris Fashion Week Ramp Debut with Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria
- 'Greta Metal': Remix of Greta Thunberg's Speech with Death Metal is the Best Thing You'll See Today
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show