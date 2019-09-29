Christian Coleman, 100m World Champion, Withdraws From 200m: US Official

Doha: American Christian Coleman's dream of adding the 200 meters to the 100 meter world title he won on Saturday has ended after he pulled out of Sunday's opening round because he was still "feeling the strain".

Coleman was due to run in the second heat at the world championships on Sunday evening but his name was withdrawn from the start list hours before the race.

Manager Emanuel Hudson said the 23-year-old had not recovered from his exertions the previous night when he ran a personal best of 9.76 seconds.

"He is sore from yesterday and didn't leave the stadium until after 1am," Hudson said in a text message to Reuters. "Couldn't take the strain today."

Coleman had been expected to provide the main challenge to favorite and fellow American Noah Lyles.

Coleman was only cleared to compete earlier this month after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) withdrew a whereabouts charge - a potential anti-doping violation - against him.

USADA charged him with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period but he escaped what should have been an automatic ban when it was ruled that one of the tests had to be backdated to outside the window.

Coleman has denied wrongdoing and insisted he is clean.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.