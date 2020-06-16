CHT vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The Tuesday game of the Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 will see two of the struggling sides Chunghua Telecom (CHT) and Taipower(TP) lockhorns with each other at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan.

Chunghua Telecom were on a losing side in their last two outings. The side are currently 3rd in the league table with five wins next to their name. On the other side, Taipower are bottom-placed. They have managed to win only two of the 14 matches they have played in the season. In their last venture, Taipower were up against league leaders Cathay Life. TP lost the match with a 98-36 scoreline. Both sides will look to bounce back in today's game.

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower will kick off at 4:30 pm.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CHT vs TP Prediction, Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Point Guard: Szu-Chin Pan

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Liu Hui-Ju

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: L Jia Wei

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Liu Xiye

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Centre: Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 ChungHua Telecom Probable V vs Taiyuan: Szu-Chin Pan, Liu Hui-Ju, Liu Jia-Wei, Xu Qian-Hui, Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs ChungHua Telecom: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Liu Xiye, Yang Zhiyu