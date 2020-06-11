CHT vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

CHT vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020 | Chunghua Telecom (CHT) will roll out the carpet for Taipower(TP) on June 11, Thursday, for their Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 match. ChungHua Telecom have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last encounter against Taiyuan (TY). CHT won the match 87-58. Whereas, Taipower (TP) were handed a defeat by table-toppers Cathay Life. The full-time score was 93-53. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower match will be hosted at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. As per WSBL 2020 league standings, Chunghua Telecom are 3nd with four victories from 11 matches. On the other hand, Taipower are bottom-placed. They have won two matches so far in the tournament.

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 ChungHua Telecom vs Taipower match will kick off at 4:30 pm IST.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CHT vs TP Prediction, Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Point Guard: Szu-Chin Pan



WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Liu Hui-Ju



WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: L Jia Wei



WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: X Qian Hui



WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Centre: Yang Zhiyu

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 ChungHua Telecom Probable V vs Taiyuan: Szu-Chin Pan, Liu Hui-Ju, Liu Jia-Wei, Xu Qian-Hui, Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 TaipowerProbable V vs ChungHua Telecom: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Liu Xiye, Yang Zhiyu