CHT vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

CHT vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020 | Chunghua Telecom (CHT) will lockhorns with Taipower(TP) for the third-place match in the Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020. The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower fixture will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Both Chunghua and Taipower will put their best foot forward as they square-off on the turf. In the league, Chunghua Telecom have won five out of the 15 matches they have played in the league whereas Taipower saw win coming their way only on three occasions. In their last match, Taipower managed to keep a clean sheet with a 74:47 win over Chunghua Telecom. TP will be eyeing to produce a similar show tonight.

Meanwhile, Cathay Life and Taiyuan will fight for the WSBL 2020 trophy.

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower will kick off at 2:30 pm.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CHT vs TP Prediction, Chunghua Telecom vs Taipower

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Point Guard: Szu-Chin Pan

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Liu Hui-Ju

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: L Jia Wei

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Liu Xiye

WSBL 2020 CHT vs TP Dream11 Prediction Centre: Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 ChungHua Telecom Probable V vs Taiyuan: Szu-Chin Pan, Liu Hui-Ju, Liu Jia-Wei, Xu Qian-Hui, Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Probable V vs ChungHua Telecom: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Liu Xiye, Yang Zhiyu