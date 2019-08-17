Cincinnati Open: Ashleigh Barty's Quest for Return to No.1 Ends Against Kuznetsova
Cincinnati Open 2019: Former world No.1 Ash Barty lost to Svetlana Kuznetsova in the semi-finals in straight sets.
Ashleigh Barty would have retaken the WTA top ranking if she had reached the Cincinnati Open final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cincinnati: Resurgent Svetlana Kuznetsova denied Ashleigh Barty a chance to reclaim the world number one ranking Saturday as the Russian veteran thrashed the Australian 6-2, 6-4 in the WTA Cincinnati Masters semi-finals.
Barty could have re-taken the top ranking she lost last week to Japan's Naomi Osaka had she reached the final.
The shutdown triumph by the 34-year-old double Grand Slam winner leaves injured Osaka atop the rankings with the US Open starting a week from Monday.
Kuznetsova will play for the title on Sunday against the winner of a later semi-final between Americans Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys.
In later ATP semi-finals, top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev and France's Richard Gasquet will meet Belgium's David Goffin.
Barty, who had rallied from a set down to win her previous two matches, was off the boil against Kuznetsova, who is back on form after several seasons of injuries, including a wrist problem.
Simply stunning.Simply Sveta.@SvetlanaK27 beats top seed Barty 6-2, 6-4 to reach the @cincytennis final!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/Yrb8kXAaEB— WTA (@WTA) August 17, 2019
Kuznetsova was delayed in her hardcourt summer start due to US visa problems, but won two rounds last week in Canada before getting her American entry sorted.
She is back to her Spanish tennis roots and is pleased with the changes that have resulted.
"It's amazing to be playing here again on center court after the injuries of the last few years," she said.
"I must admit, I did enjoy the time at home in Moscow, sleeping in my own bed. I was glad to have the time off.
"I'm back now and feeling no pressure. I never though I'd be back to this level so quickly," the former Roland Garros and US Open champion said.
"I'm playing good tennis again."
Kuznetsova broke Barty three times in the opening set and ran off eight consecutive games to reach 2-0 in the second set.
From there, it was just a matter of time, with the player who came into the field on a wild card entry showing her best game.
Kuznetsova reached three match points after 67 minutes and converted on the first with a winner past Barty, who had more than 25 unforced errors, mainly off her forehand.
Kuznetsova, bidding for her 19th career title, now stands 15-8 in Cincinnati, the final major tuneup for the Open. Her season record is 12-8 after only returning to the courts last April.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Taking a Sneak Peek into 13 Reasons Why Season 3, Find Out Who Killed Bryce Walker?
- Deepika Padukone's 'Daddie' Remark for Ranveer Singh Has Fans Guessing if She's Pregnant
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- Bajrang Punia to Get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it