Cincinnati Open: Nishikori Shocked by Countryman Nishioka, Halep Fights Off Alexandrova
Cincinnati Open 2019: Kei Nishikori lost to Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round while Simona Halep came from behind to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Kei Nishikori and Simona Halep had contrasting fortunes at Cincinnati Open on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cincinnati: Kei Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.
The sixth seed went down to his 77th-ranked compatriot, who came through qualifying, in just over 90 minutes.
The celebration says it all 🙌@yoshihitotennis | @CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/ogQevRp1VA— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 14, 2019
Nishikori has never advanced beyond the third round at the US Open warm-up event.
HALEP SURVIVES
Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her Cincinnati WTA opener on Wednesday.
Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded four, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.
Halep has finished runner-up in Cincinnati three times, last reaching the final a year ago against Kiki Bertens.
.@Simona_Halep outlasts Alexandrova in her @CincyTennis opener!She moves onto the third round with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win 💪 pic.twitter.com/vXXUGPVf8K— WTA (@WTA) August 14, 2019
In the next round, the 27-year-old Romanian, who retired injured from her Toronto quarter-final against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova last week, will next face either Madison Keys of the United States or Russia's Daria Kasatkina.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry
- Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store