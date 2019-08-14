Cincinnati Open: Nishikori Shocked by Countryman Nishioka, Halep Fights Off Alexandrova

Cincinnati: Kei Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The sixth seed went down to his 77th-ranked compatriot, who came through qualifying, in just over 90 minutes.

Nishikori has never advanced beyond the third round at the US Open warm-up event.

HALEP SURVIVES

Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her Cincinnati WTA opener on Wednesday.

Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded four, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.

Halep has finished runner-up in Cincinnati three times, last reaching the final a year ago against Kiki Bertens.

.@Simona_Halep outlasts Alexandrova in her @CincyTennis opener!She moves onto the third round with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win 💪 pic.twitter.com/vXXUGPVf8K — WTA (@WTA) August 14, 2019

In the next round, the 27-year-old Romanian, who retired injured from her Toronto quarter-final against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova last week, will next face either Madison Keys of the United States or Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

