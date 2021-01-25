News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Cisse Scores 14 To Carry Memphis Past East Carolina 80-53
1-MIN READ

Cisse Scores 14 To Carry Memphis Past East Carolina 80-53

Cisse Scores 14 To Carry Memphis Past East Carolina 80-53

Moussa Cisse scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Memphis beat East Carolina 8053 on Sunday.

GREENVILLE, N.C.: Moussa Cisse scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Memphis beat East Carolina 80-53 on Sunday.

DeAndre Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (8-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Boogie Ellis scored 11 points and Landers Nolley II had seven rebounds.

Memphis dominated the first half and led 49-18 at halftime. The Pirates 18 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Tremont Robinson-White had 15 points for the Pirates (7-4, 1-4), Brandon Suggs scored 11 and Tristen Newton 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...