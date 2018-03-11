City Golfers Qualify For the National Finals of Mercedes Trophy

City Golfers Mahipal Shekhawat Handicap Category A (0-16) and Hari Rajawat - Handicap Category B (17-24) qualified for the National Finals of Mercedes Trophy 2018 from Jaipur leg of MercedesTrophy 2018 held at the Rambagh Golf Club today. Mahipal and Hari clinched the two qualification spots available from the leg by carding a nett. score of 71 and 70.4 respectively.The MercedesTrophy 2018 has so far seen 45 qualifiers including today who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from 4-6 April 2018. The Jaipur leg also marks the culmination of the qualification legs of MercedesTrophy 2018.Speaking on his win CAT A winner Mahipal Shekhawat said, “It is my first national finals and I am a little surprised on winning today because it was a really tough competition in my category.”Commenting on the qualification CAT B winner Hari Rajawat said, I have just picked up golf at the age of 60 and now I am 64. This is my first national finals and it is a wonderful feeling that four of years of golf has actually paid off today.”The best Gross Winner of the day was Kunal Kuchhal with a round of 69 and there were a host of other prizes on offer to be won on the day.Prominent winners included Sahil Sharma who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 289 yards. Devraj Singh Khangarot won the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin contest on hole no. 16 by landing the ball at 6 ft. and 9 inches from the pin. In the Mercedes – Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Anant Shivahare landed the ball at 3 ft. 8 inches from the pin to win the contest on hole no. 1. Deep Karan Singh won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest on hole no. 3 by landing the ball at 2 ft. and 2 inches from the line.There were two lucky draws as well which will give a golfer to experience MercedesTrophy national finals included Laureus Grand Lucky Draw which was won by Sanjay Gadipalli from Hyderabad and Best Maintained Car Lucky Draw was won by Gurdeep Singh Mamik.The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.A total of 112 golfers competed in the Jaipur leg of MercedesTrophy. This year’s MercedesTrophy will host 27 days of golf across 12 Indian cities. Pune will also host the national finals at the Oxford Golf Resort between 4th and 6th April 2018.This year for the first time, Mercedes-Benz’s global charity partner– Laureus Sport for Good Foundation is also associated with the tournament to raise funds for its programmes in India. While participants can donate online or on-ground at the tournament venue, Mercedes-Benz India will donate an equal amount to match the funds raised from participants.Globally, MercedesTrophy witnesses participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 60 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest and most coveted sporting events.The 18th edition of the MercedesTrophy after the Noida qualifiers will travel to Jaipur as the last leg of the 12 city qualifiers. Forty-five winners will be selected from the qualifiers for the National Finals. The qualifiers end on March 11, 2018 in Jaipur.Three winners of the National Finals will then compete against those from tournaments played in 60 countries all over the world in the 29th edition of the MercedesTrophy World Final to be held in Stuttgart, Germany. Mercedes-Benz is also providing an opportunity for beginners to learn golf through their Golf Clinic program.