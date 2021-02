City Inflicts 3rd Straight Anfield Loss On Ailing Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England: Manchester City dismantled Liverpool, aided by Alisson Beckers uncharacteristic goalkeeping blunders, to win 4-1 on Sunday and inflict the Premier League champions third successive loss at the former fortress of Anfield.

A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 — sparked by Ilkay Gundogans double — nudges Pep Guardiolas side closer to regaining the trophy.

While City pushed five points clear of Manchester United at the top of the standings, Liverpool slipped 10 points behind the leaders in a faltering title defense.

Not since 1963 has Liverpool lost a hat trick of home league games. And this is a stadium where it had been unbeaten in 68 games until Burnley won last month and Brighton followed up with another victory on Wednesday.

Gundogan sent a first-half penalty into the Kop before netting four minutes after the break after the first of Alissons mistakes.

Mohamed Salah leveled from the spot before Gundogan netted again. Raheem Sterling headed in the third and Phil Foden powered in an angled drive.

