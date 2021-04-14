: In the ninth match of the ongoing T10 series in Italy, Cividate will be up against Janjua Brescia. While Cividate are winless losing both their matches played so far, Janjua have won one of their four matches with two ending in defeats while one producing no result. Five Italian teams are taking part in the tournament which got underway from April 12. The teams are Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi with 24 matches scheduled to be played across six days.

CIV vs JAB Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ECS T10- Brescia 2021 will be streamed live on FanCode website and App.

CIV vs JAB Match Details

The match between Cividate and Janjua Brescia will be played on Wednesday, April 14 at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia. The contest will start at 12:30 PM IST.

CIV vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction

Dara Shikoh (captain), Waseem Ahmad (vice-captain), Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Suleman Ali, Arslan Sabir

CIV vs JAB Probable XIs

Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan, Ateeq Khan, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Afzal, Raeem QureshiKuljinder Singh, Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Rashid Umar

CIV vs JAB Full Squads

Ahmadullah Safi, Nasir Ramzan, Lovepreet Singh, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Shiraz Utmanzai, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq KhanUsman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Amir Nadeem, Abdul Rehman, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Talib, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Yaqub Iqbal, Ali Sikandar, Rashid Umar

