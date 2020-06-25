CJB vs VGB Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB, Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The upcoming Spanish Liga ACB match will see Club Joventut Badalona lock horns with Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia on June 25 at 7 PM. The Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia fixture will be played at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis. As the series resumed after the lockdown, we saw both teams play four matches each. Club Joventut Badalona have lost three out of these four matches while Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia have managed to keep a clean sheet thrice. CJB have scored two points of four matches while VGB have six points from the same number of matches.

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia: CJB vs VGB Dream11 Team Predictions

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia Dream11 Point Guard: N.Dimitrijevic, P Henry

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia Dream11 Shooting Guard : K Prepelic

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia Dream11 Small Forward: X Arostegui, S Shields

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia Dream11 Power Forward: C Morgan, A Parrado

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia Dream11 Centre: I Diop

Spanish Liga ACB Club Joventut Badalona Probable Lineup vs Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia: C Morgan, A Parrado, X Arostegui, K Prepelic, N.Dimitrijevic

Spanish Liga ACB Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia Probable Lineup vs Club Joventut Badalona: I Diop, S Shields, P Henry, Y Fall, Z Dragic