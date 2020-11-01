News18 Logo

Clarke, Karlsson Share PGA Tour Champions Lead In Boca Raton

Clarke, Karlsson Share PGA Tour Champions Lead In Boca Raton

Darren Clarke eagled the par5 18th hole Saturday for a 10under 62 and a share of the secondround lead in the PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Champions.

BOCA RATON, Fla.: Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Champions.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, the 52-year-old star major champion from Northern Ireland had eight birdies in the bogey-round at The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Robert Karlsson of Sweden birdied the 18th for a 66 to match Clarke at 13-under 131.

Jim Furyk was a stroke back after a 68. The 50-year-old Furyk won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.

Local favorite Bernhard Langer, the winner in 2010 and 2019, had a 68 to join Cameron Beckman (66), Kent Jones (66) and Scott Parel (68) at 11 under.

John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had a 73 to trop into a tie for 20th at at 7 under. Daly is playing his fourth event since revealing hes fighting bladder cancer.


  First Published: November 1, 2020, 3:45 IST
