'Clasico of Honour' - Real Look to Crash Unbeaten Barca's Party

Real Madrid can transform their own season by beating Liverpool in this month's Champions League final, and on Sunday they can dent Barcelona's by becoming the first team to defeat the Catalans in La Liga.This 'clasico' at Camp Nou will have minimal impact on the league, with Barca already crowned champions and Real's passing interest in pipping Atletico to second place diminished by their ambitions in Europe.But there is still much at stake in what Madrid's daily newspaper Marca has billed "the clasico of honour". It could even be argued this match will go some way to defining the seasons of these two teams.Barca, in particular, have been careful in celebrating their domestic double, their players aware of the disappointment that lingers from their Champions League crash in the quarter-finals.Even as they ordered pizza and slurped beer from the top of their open-top bus down Las Ramblas this week, it was noticeable how many interviews still referenced the disappointment in Rome."The elimination in the Champions League, it hurt us because it was unexpected," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde. "But it is very difficult to do what we have done and now what are we going to do? We keep trying."To soften the blow, Barca's best response was to win the Copa del Rey and La Liga and finish unbeaten in the league for the first time, while hoping Real do not go all the way in the Champions League. The latter two are still to be decided.