"Class Of 2022": Lando Norris, George Russell And Other Formula 1 Drivers Had This Much Fun At Sebastian Vettel's Farewell Party

Formula 1 drivers were recently spotted together for dinner this week to celebrate the glorious and illustrious career of Sebastian Vettel. The four-time Formula 1 champion is all set to retire from the sport after the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend. The dinner took place ahead of the first practice day at the Yas Marina circuit. Lando Norris, the 23-year-old McLaren driver, posted photos of the memorable gathering on Instagram. “Class of 2022… for Seb,” Norris wrote in the caption.

Other drivers like- George Russell and Pierre Gasly also posted about the event on social media.

Vettel, while talking about his retirement, said that the situation is indeed “difficult” to digest but he does not regret the decision.

“I think it’s difficult in a way to grasp, but yeah, I am aware of what’s happening and I’m happy about it. As far as I can be. I guess it will be, at some point, a little bit different. It does feel a little bit different already today even though, like I said, a lot of it is routine. How much and how it will be, I don’t know yet. I guess you’ll have to ask me again if you catch ,” Vettel said during a media interaction.

The 35-year-old German, with four world titles to his name, is the fourth-most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. Vettel had managed to clinch four World Championship titles consecutively from 2010 to 2013. Vettel has till now claimed 53 Grand Prix victories. Moreover, the Aston Martin driver has bagged 57 poles and 69 podiums in 16 seasons. Vettel finds himself at the third spot in the list of Formula 1 drivers with the most number of wins. Michael Schumacher, with 103 victories under his belt, holds the top spot in the elite list of drivers.

However, the current season has not been a memorable one for Vettel. After managing to notch just 36 points so far, Vettel is placed in 11th position in 2022 drivers’ standings. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen currently occupies the top spot in the standings with 429 points and 14 wins. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc holds the second spot.

